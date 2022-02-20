ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio High School Basketball Poll-How They Fared

 2 days ago

2. Pickerington Cent. (18-2) beat Lancaster 73-40, lost to Reynoldsburg 63-60. 3. Westerville S.(21-0) beat Thomas Worthington 77-50, beat Worthington Kilbourne 61-49. 4. Gahanna Lincoln (20-2) beat Pickerington N. 52-41. 5. Sylvania Northview (21-1) beat Perrysburg62-57,...

Olmsted Falls vs. Brunswick girls basketball district semifinal preview

Up next: The winner advances to the district final to face the winner of Strongsville and Berea-Midpark at Valley Forge High School. Outlook: Olmsted Falls entered the Division I playoffs as the No. 7 team in the Division I Ohio AP Poll for Feb. 15 and the top seed of area teams. The Bulldogs’ two losses are to Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (No. 1 in AP Poll), and Akron Hoban (No. 2 in AP Poll). They advanced to this district semifinal with 66-33 win over North Royalton. If the Bulldogs want to win back-to-back district championships, they will have to get through 16th seed Brunswick. The Blue Devils played in a tough Greater Cleveland Conference with the defending district champion Medina. But they made their district semifinal appearance winning four of their last five, only losing to second seed Medina Highland. In their playoff run, they defeated Garfeld Heights, 77-25, and 14th-seeded Wooster, 60-55, in a sectional final.
Garfield, Streetsboro, Waterloo girls basketball head to district play

Three Portage County girls basketball teams will play in district semifinals Wednesday evening. Here's a look at all three matchups:. No. 5 Waterloo vs. No. 1 Liberty (6 p.m.) The Vikings were handed a brutal draw when, despite entering the postseason with 19 straight wins, they had to open with a stout South Range program. Waterloo survived that challenge at Fred Brookover Gymnasium, but the going doesn't get any easier in Wednesday's battle of Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference champions. (The Leopards won the Grey Division with a 13-1 mark while the Vikings went undefeated in the Scarlet Division.)
Western Reserve sixth in final AP state poll

COLUMBUS — The state level ramifications from Saturday's undefeated non-league showdown in Collins are in. Unbeaten Tiffin Calvert and Western Reserve met in a previously unscheduled game on Saturday, with the Senecas finishing 22-0 with the 50-41 win over the Roughriders (20-1). In a close vote, the 'Riders fell from second to sixth in the final Associated Press state poll, released on Monday. Western finished just three points out of fourth place, as Colonel Crawford (22-0) finished No. 1 ahead of Ottawa-Glandorf (20-2), Versailles (20-1), Columbus Africentric (17-5), Haviland Wayne Trace (20-2) and the 'Riders.
Ohio State basketball vs. Indiana: How to watch, listen, stream the game Monday

After an underwhelming performance against Iowa on Saturday, Ohio State prepares for another tough Big Ten matchup when Indiana (16-9, 7-8) comes to town. The Hoosiers took care of OSU in convincing fashion back in early January in Bloomington. However, IU has hit a skid as of late, dropping its last four contests with none of the four losses being particularly close. It goes without saying, but this is an important game for both sides as we approach the post-season.
Rematches in store for St. Joseph Academy, Hathaway Brown, Wadsworth, Medina: Girls basketball district preview and schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What you need to know this week as we preview the Cleveland area’s OHSAA girls basketball district tournaments:. A long time ago, if a sectional/district basketball tournament was being played at a high school, the host school was allowed to play on its home floor. More recently, it was decided that a host school could not place itself in the bracket that was being played at its site. This year there is another change to the same situation.
Thurgood Marshall
St. Vincent-St. Mary goes wire to wire in regular season at No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary started and finished the boys high school basketball regular season as the area’s top-ranked team. That distinction comes with one game to go Monday against Chris Livingston and Oak Hill Academy at the Canton Civic Center before the Fighting Irish begin their OHSAA Division II state title defense in the postseason.
