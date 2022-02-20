Ohio High School Basketball Poll-How They Fared

Up next: The winner advances to the district final to face the winner of Strongsville and Berea-Midpark at Valley Forge High School. Outlook: Olmsted Falls entered the Division I playoffs as the No. 7 team in the Division I Ohio AP Poll for Feb. 15 and the top seed of area teams. The Bulldogs’ two losses are to Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (No. 1 in AP Poll), and Akron Hoban (No. 2 in AP Poll). They advanced to this district semifinal with 66-33 win over North Royalton. If the Bulldogs want to win back-to-back district championships, they will have to get through 16th seed Brunswick. The Blue Devils played in a tough Greater Cleveland Conference with the defending district champion Medina. But they made their district semifinal appearance winning four of their last five, only losing to second seed Medina Highland. In their playoff run, they defeated Garfeld Heights, 77-25, and 14th-seeded Wooster, 60-55, in a sectional final.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO