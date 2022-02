The Batman's director has addressed the possibility of a Catwoman spinoff. Matt Reeves was present for a Q&A with the cast and filmmakers in Los Angeles, California. During that conversation, the press asked about getting Zoe Kravitz's character her own series on HBO Max, or possibly even a movie. Reeves said that there's nothing in the works at the moment, but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen. He joked that fans should talk to the HBO Max representatives if they want that. The filmmaker's first job is to launch this world, if the viewers respond well, there are a whole host of possibilities. Online, murmurs exist about a Gotham series that connects to this movie. But, nothing else exists at this moment. Check out what he had to say.

