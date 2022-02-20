ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Taking a closer look at your cardiovascular health

LJWORLD
 4 days ago

Every 36 seconds, someone in the U.S. dies from cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the good news is that many factors that can lead to heart problems are within your control — diet, exercise and more. February is American Heart Month,...

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

Take Care Of Your Heart Health With A Stress Echocardiogram At Ally Medical

Dr. Pikul Patel, the Bastrop medical director with Ally Medical, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about stress echocardiograms (ECG). “It is a test used to see how your heart works under pressure and looks for any signs of heart damage or a heart attack. It is something cardiologists use to determine if you have any major issues with your heart and if you need to have a heart catheterization and possibly heart stents placed. It is a dynamic test that combines a stress test and an ultrasound to look at active real-time pictures of what your heart looks like under stress. In our specific case, we create that stress by having you ride a stationary bike (kind of like a treadmill at a hospital) to get your heart rate up and see how your heart responds.”
BASTROP, TX
WVNews

Women: Take control of your heart health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute and the American Heart Association (AHA) are encouraging all women to take control of their heart health this month, which is American Heart Month. According to the AHA, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Health
Lawrence, KS
Health
City
Lawrence, KS
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Healthy Eating#Heart Failure#Vitamin
97.5 WOKQ

For a Strong Heart, Stay Active — 5 Great Cardiovascular-Health Exercises

Everyone knows that exercise is essential for good health, right? But it's of particular importance to the most important organ in your body (that isn't your brain): your heart. During American Heart Month, we've gone over how to improve your diet and what warning signs to look out for in regards to heart health. This time, we'll take a look at five ways to exercise that will help you maintain a healthy heart.
WORKOUTS
WILX-TV

Your Health: Adult acne can take a toll on mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Acne isn’t just a problem teenagers face. A new survey shows 35% of women and 20% of men said they have had trouble with acne in their 30s. Acne can impact one’s self esteem. A study from the University of Pennsylvania has found adults can experience problems with depression, anxiety and social isolation.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
ScienceBlog.com

A closer look at genetic and cellular alterations involved in COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, refers to a group of lung diseases that block airflow and make it difficult to breathe. About16 million Americans have this disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although there is no cure for COPD, there are treatments available. Chronic obstructive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LJWORLD

With 73 new COVID cases added, Douglas County tops 25,000 mark

Douglas County has added 73 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, bringing the total number of cases since March of 2020 to 25,051, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. The county has 1,164 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with seven inpatients hospitalized for COVID at LMH Health.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Master of Science in Medical Sciences program at Ponce Health Sciences University: One short year. One step closer to your MD

Students enrolled in the Master of Science in Medical Sciences program (MSMS) at Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) are at the heart of solving health disparities throughout urban and rural areas where healthcare systems are either collapsing or nonexistent. That includes educating underrepresented and diverse populations residing within these communities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Ask The Doc | Focus on cardiovascular health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – February is Heart Month, and it’s important to take time to focus on your cardiovascular health. We talk with Dr. Don Yankel, Cardiologist with UnityPoint Health about common risk factors, and how you can reduce your risk.
PEORIA, IL
The Millennial Source

How to take care of your mental health from home

The seemingly never-ending COVID-19 situation is taking a toll on all our lives. With stricter social distancing regulations and workplaces shifting to remote work, we’re all very quickly and involuntarily becoming homebodies. While we may be coming to terms with this reality, it doesn’t make it any easier. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Neurontin (Gabapentin) – Oral

Neurontin (gabapentin) is an antiepileptic drug (AED), also called an anticonvulsant, that can help treat epilepsy or postherpetic neuralgia. Despite the name, it does not affect gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter of the central nervous system. Gabapentin binds with voltage-activated calcium channels, which normally mediate nerve activity. However, it is not clear how this action impacts the clinical effects of the medication.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy