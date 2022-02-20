Taking a closer look at your cardiovascular health

Dr. Pikul Patel, the Bastrop medical director with Ally Medical, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about stress echocardiograms (ECG). “It is a test used to see how your heart works under pressure and looks for any signs of heart damage or a heart attack. It is something cardiologists use to determine if you have any major issues with your heart and if you need to have a heart catheterization and possibly heart stents placed. It is a dynamic test that combines a stress test and an ultrasound to look at active real-time pictures of what your heart looks like under stress. In our specific case, we create that stress by having you ride a stationary bike (kind of like a treadmill at a hospital) to get your heart rate up and see how your heart responds.”

BASTROP, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO