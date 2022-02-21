ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Mountain Lion spotted in northeast Colorado Springs

By Frank Heagle
KXRM
 1 day ago

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released a video of a mountain lion stalking through a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs.

CPW says the footage was taken Tuesday night in a neighborhood near hospitals & shopping malls. They added it’s why CPW urges people to keep pets indoors at night and on leashes – even in urban areas.

A reminder: Every situation is different concerning the lion, the terrain, the people, and the activity. But if you encounter one, CPW recommends these tips.

  • Do not approach. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
  • Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly.
  • Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won’t panic and run.
  • Convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.
Di Ablo
2d ago

what neighborhood?! I love in the northeast Colorado Springs area, and would like to know if my kids are safe to play outside (bad story writing)#DETAILS

