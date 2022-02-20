ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bighorn sheep garden of the gods

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the largest and strongest sheep...

KXRM

Garden of the Gods celebrates its most famous residents

COLORADO SPRINGS – Some of the largest and strongest sheep in the world call Southern Colorado home. The rampart range herd hangs out in some of the canyons around Colorado Springs and the Garden of the Gods. On Saturday, the city park celebrated the historic herd with its 17th annual Bighorn Day. Educational and fun […]
Colorado State
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor And Here’s Why

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is meant to protect animals from using extra energy during the winter months – a time when they already have a limited supply – due human disturbances. “Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause...
COLORADO STATE
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Ferocious Mother Grizzly Bear Comes To Cub's Defense From Coyote

Few mothers are fiercer than mother grizzly bears. They have to be, because their cubs are adorably helpless for most of their early development. Part of the wonder of watching mother bears with their cubs is their seemingly infinite patience, willingness to teach, and, finally, the astonishing speed in which they go from ambling along curiously to quarter-ton missiles of sheer, bowel-tightening rage.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Alaska Bison Herd Trample Over Car in Scary Video

Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
ALASKA STATE
New York Post

Hiker falls to death taking selfie in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains

A 21-year-old hiker has died after he slipped and fell while taking a selfie from a peak in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains, authorities said. Richard Jacobson’s body was found Monday morning almost 700 feet below where he and a companion had been camping on the Flatiron Peak at Lost Dutchman State Park east of Phoenix, CBS News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Travels 2,800 Miles for Food and Shelter, Puzzling Wildlife Biologists

The sow grizzly had an affinity for apples. She enjoyed traveling, too, in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, a sprawling complex spanning multiple states including northwest Montana and Idaho north to Canada. Unlike most female grizzlies that have an average home range of 70 miles, this one roamed far and wide, totaling more than 2,800 miles around major cities and interstates. Ethyl was a unique grizzly, no doubt.
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rare Yellowstone cougar encounter caught on video

An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana

Mountain lions are big and fearsome animals, and sometimes we might need to be reminded of that lest we start to think of them as big cuddly Norwegian Forest Cats. This amazing footage captured somewhere in Montana (the uploader isn't specific) shows a mountain lion enjoying a nighttime meal of roadside deer. Eventually, perhaps because the cat didn't want to eat in a spotlight, the mountain lion picks up the deer corpse and walks it to the other side of the road.
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

This Is the First Gray Wolf Born and GPS-Collared in Colorado

Colorado wildlife officials collared and released a wolf pup near the Wyoming state line last week, making it the first gray wolf born and collared in the state. The young female is one of six pups born in 2021 to another collared wolf that migrated from Wyoming’s Snake River pack, according to a release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
COLORADO STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS

