bighorn sheep garden of the gods

Of all the parks I've visited in the United States, Yellowstone National Park has always been the one destination where I know the chance at having an interaction with wildlife is high. I speak from experience when I say witnessing charging bison is an intimidating and dangerous predicament to be in.
COLORADO SPRINGS – Some of the largest and strongest sheep in the world call Southern Colorado home. The rampart range herd hangs out in some of the canyons around Colorado Springs and the Garden of the Gods. On Saturday, the city park celebrated the historic herd with its 17th annual Bighorn Day. Educational and fun […]
I've seen a lot of bighorn sheep during my time in Colorado but I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this. Over 20 bighorn sheep went for quite the harrowing journey recently as Colorado Parks and Wildlife hoisted over 20 sheep up over to a new home for them near Pikes Peak in Victor Canyon.
A beloved couple from Utah has died in a car accident while on vacation in Hawaii, police and loved ones say. The two left behind four children, along with a “gigantic, gaping hole” in the world. Rebecca van Uitert and Jason Howell, both 44, were involved in a...
(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited.
(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
The ban is meant to protect animals from using extra energy during the winter months – a time when they already have a limited supply – due human disturbances.
“Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause...
Few mothers are fiercer than mother grizzly bears. They have to be, because their cubs are adorably helpless for most of their early development. Part of the wonder of watching mother bears with their cubs is their seemingly infinite patience, willingness to teach, and, finally, the astonishing speed in which they go from ambling along curiously to quarter-ton missiles of sheer, bowel-tightening rage.
Bison love to trample, it’s in their nature. This is part of the reason why national parks and wildlife organizations always urge people to keep their distance from all wild animals. Now, a new video shows that you may not even be safe from certain wildlife while locked and...
A 21-year-old hiker has died after he slipped and fell while taking a selfie from a peak in Arizona’s Superstition Mountains, authorities said. Richard Jacobson’s body was found Monday morning almost 700 feet below where he and a companion had been camping on the Flatiron Peak at Lost Dutchman State Park east of Phoenix, CBS News reported.
A surprising friendship has formed between a coyote and badger in the Colorado wilderness, trail cameras have revealed. The National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center began posting trail camera photos of the pair this week, calling it an “incredible partnership.”. “This is a relationship that is not often seen,” the...
The sow grizzly had an affinity for apples. She enjoyed traveling, too, in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, a sprawling complex spanning multiple states including northwest Montana and Idaho north to Canada. Unlike most female grizzlies that have an average home range of 70 miles, this one roamed far and wide, totaling more than 2,800 miles around major cities and interstates. Ethyl was a unique grizzly, no doubt.
For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
A woman opened her backdoor and found a mountain lion chasing after her dog, Colorado video showed. The small dog began to bark and ran onto the patio of the Boulder, Colorado, home. A mountain lion was chasing after it, a Feb. 4 video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife showed.
An ecotour company that operates in Yellowstone National Park has captured extremely rare footage of an active cougar. “Low quality video but a high quality sighting!” Yellowstone Wolf Tracker boasted Sunday via Instagram. “Today many of us were graced with a rare sighting of a very elusive predator; the mountain lion!”
Mountain lions are big and fearsome animals, and sometimes we might need to be reminded of that lest we start to think of them as big cuddly Norwegian Forest Cats. This amazing footage captured somewhere in Montana (the uploader isn't specific) shows a mountain lion enjoying a nighttime meal of roadside deer. Eventually, perhaps because the cat didn't want to eat in a spotlight, the mountain lion picks up the deer corpse and walks it to the other side of the road.
I will never understand doing illegal activity, especially when it comes to hunting. Just follow the rules and don’t ruin it for the rest of us. Poaching is one of those things that brings a bad reputation to hunters. It’s an easy target, one of which we don’t need.
Colorado wildlife officials collared and released a wolf pup near the Wyoming state line last week, making it the first gray wolf born and collared in the state. The young female is one of six pups born in 2021 to another collared wolf that migrated from Wyoming’s Snake River pack, according to a release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
Comments / 0