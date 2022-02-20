All Flashpoint Consequences

Getting together with friends after so long has a strange and haunting quality. My friend had a birthday party. It was raucous and fantastic, stretching from the afternoon through to the night, two or more locations apparently, three types of cake, a very nice giant couscous salad, karaoke. I haven’t been to a party in years, which meant I entered feeling thrilled but semi-high with awkward anticipation – I couldn’t quite remember how to stand, or the appropriate greetings, and I was very aware of the thickness of my mascara. The room was filled with people I hadn’t seen since before the events, and they came with their new hairstyles, new children, new homes, new bodies, new griefs.

