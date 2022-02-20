ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen 'Humbly Begs' Fans To Stop Asking If She's Pregnant, Reveals Why It's So Painful

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People normally have a lot of thoughts on Chrissy Teigen and her life. And usually, she responds to the public hoopla about herself in kind, with some signature dry humor. (Sometimes to her detriment, as evidenced by the bullying situation.) However, the former Lip Sync Battle host took on a much...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 4

Related
Miami Herald

Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Confirm Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant With Her and Travis Barker’s Child? 

Spilling some tea? Ellen DeGeneres may have just revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and fiancé Travis Barker’s first child together. The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram account shared a sneak peek of an upcoming episode on Thursday, February 17, revealing the talk show host, 64, asked Kris Jenner about Kylie Jenner’s newborn, Wolf Webster. Ellen also asked which kid she thinks will give birth to her 12th grandchild, to which Kris, 66, mentioned Kendall Jenner.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Selling Their NYC Mega-Home for $18 Million — Take a Look Inside

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their New York City home for a cool $18 million. Located in Manhattan's chic Nolita neighborhood, the property at 374 Broome Street – a building known as the Brewster Carriage House – consists of two adjoining penthouses, which the couple originally planned to combine, but never did. Legend and Teigen bought one of the units in 2018 for just over $9 million, and the other in 2020 for $7.7 million.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Kris Jenner Refuses To Marry Corey Gamble To Protect Her $140 Million Net Worth

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on the red carpet | Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR. According to a new report, Kris Jenner has no plans to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in order to protect her impressive net worth of $140 million. The Central Recorder says that a source recently claimed the momager has little faith in a marriage between......
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Puma Curry, Gets Alicia Keys’ Approval For ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ Cover

The Grammy-winning singer took to TikTok to react. Erykah Badu’s daughter Puma Curry has some serious vocal cords. The 17-year-old regularly posts song covers from Rihanna’s “Stay” to Princess Tiana’s “Almost There” from Disney’s The Princess And The Frog. For one of her latest covers, she decided to perform Alicia Keys’ 2003 hit, “If I Ain’t Got You,” and the original singer was impressed to say the least.
MUSIC
Essence

'Still Grieving, Still Hurt': Meagan Good On How She’s Healing From Divorce

Good, though admittedly having a tough time, is grateful that as that relationship has ended, the one she has with God is stronger than ever. Meagan Good is speaking up about how she’s coping since the actress and DeVon Franklin announced they were getting divorced in December 2021. She admitted that while she’s had a certain way of thinking about most relationships she’s been in in the past, this split, after more than nine years of marriage, understandably hasn’t been the easiest thing to process.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.)  The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji. A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Says He Watched His Wife Eniko Get Bit by a Shark

Kevin Hart’s family learned what happens when they push themselves too far on vacation. The comedian appears on the Ellen DeGeneres Showon Thursday, and shares that his family recently took a swim with sharks and his wife, Eniko, got bit. The Fatherhood actor explains that they started off in the water with nerf sharks. When he decided that it was time to get back on the boat, his wife wanted to do a little more.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
65K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy