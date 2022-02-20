ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: WEX's Byron York catalogs the effort to spy on the Trump campaign

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

C hief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner Byron York appeared on Laura Ingraham's show Quake Media to outline all the different attempts to spy on former President Donald Trump's campaign .

York appeared on the program Saturday to debunk the cover-up behind the FBI's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.


"We found out that the FBI employed a confidential informant, the professor Stefan Halper , who had conversations and tried to get information out of George Papadopoulos and out of Carter Page ," York explained. Halper's conversations would go on to be cited in the findings of the Department of Justice’s inspector general report on FISA abuse. "Then, we learned that the FBI actually sent an undercover agent with the alias Azra Turk to go and befriend [Papadopoulous], record Papadopoulous secretly in their conversations. If that's not a spy I don't know what is."


WAR OVER TRUMP SPYING

"And then, of course, they misused the dossier to get a FISA warrant to wiretap Carter Page," York went on. "So, wiretapping. If that's not spying, what is spying?" Page would go on to testify in court in 2021 that as a result of the "manufactured scandal," he was harassed in public by strangers.

"So now, what we've learned with Durham is that there were actual Clinton people involved in private efforts to spy on, to gather internet data about Trump and then take it to the FBI — and then a new twist — take it to the CIA," York said. "The information they had was, according to Durham, nonpublic and proprietary."

"They did not have a right to do this, to be handling this, and that's what they were doing," York said.

