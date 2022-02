Xavier Simons is one of at least six Chelsea Academy players in the older age groups whose contracts are currently set to expire at the end of the season. Unlike the others*, he has not only trained with the first-team on multiple occasions, but he’s also made his senior debut, getting the start against Brentford, his former youth club, ironically, in the League Cup quarterfinals before also making the bench for our FA Cup third round match against Chesterfield.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO