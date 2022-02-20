ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

After Beijing bubble bursts, can the IOC save the Olympics?

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEIJING — Before he got out of town, the great Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris called the Beijing Games a version of “sports prison.” He was joking — sort of — but his vision wasn’t that far off. The cordoned-off Olympic bubble that folds...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 2

Related
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Gus Kenworthy
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Mark Mcmorris
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Ioc#Summer Olympics#Canadian#Chinese#Covid#Belgian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis. “I don’t know what the president...
POLITICS
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy