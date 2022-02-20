Blue Jackets sign G Jet Greaves to 3-year deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Jet Greaves to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2023-24 season.

Greaves, 20, is expected to join the Blue Jackets from the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters prior to Sunday night’s contest with the visiting Buffalo Sabres.

The Ontario native is 4-6-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 13 games with Cleveland.

He made his professional debut earlier this season with the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings, going 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 save percentage in 15 appearances.

The Blue Jackets are dealing with lower-body injuries to goaltenders Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo. Backup Jean-Francois Berube was slated to start against Buffalo on Sunday, his first NHL appearance since April 2018.

–Field Level Media

