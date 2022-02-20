ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls man wounded in alleged home shooting; police investigating

By Grady Higgins, GreatFalls
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2k9X_0eK6ulo900

Authorities on Sunday are investigating an alleged shooting at a home on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the residence at 7:20 a.m. Sunday and reportedly found a male with “at least one” gunshot wound, according to GFPD.

The man was transported to the hospital, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.

Police have identified but not located a person of interest in the alleged shooting.

The names of those involved are not being released by GFPD on Sunday.

If you have information on the incident, GFPD asks that you contact Detective Eric Munkres at 406-781-8909 and leave a message.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls man wounded in alleged home shooting; police investigating

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Great Falls, MT
Crime & Safety
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gfpd
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

469
Followers
338
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy