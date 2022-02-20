Family says wedding guest shot and killed by Winter Park police was bride’s uncle

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park police have identified the man officers shot and killed at a wedding reception Saturday night.

Police said the 39-year-old first attacked other wedding guests and then two officers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to family members, Daniel Knight was having a good time at his nieces wedding reception.

His sister told Channel 9 that he has been working 16-hour shifts to support his family, and this was his first time celebrating in a while.

According to detectives one of the guests called 911 to report that Knight was fighting guests inside.

According to investigators when police arrived, Knight was standing outside the building with other guests.

Police said he attacked one officer and knocked him unconscious and later another officer opened fire after they were also attack by Knight.

The family released this statement which reads in part, “He was a kind, gentle soul. His only crime that night was drinking and having a good time with his family.”

In that statement the family also said they’re working with a lawyer and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get what they call “the entire truth out.”

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Both officers involved are recovering from minor injuries.

©2022 Cox Media Group