ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Family says wedding guest shot and killed by Winter Park police was bride’s uncle

By Karen Parks, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAPbw_0eK6ufVn00

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park police have identified the man officers shot and killed at a wedding reception Saturday night.

Police said the 39-year-old first attacked other wedding guests and then two officers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to family members, Daniel Knight was having a good time at his nieces wedding reception.

His sister told Channel 9 that he has been working 16-hour shifts to support his family, and this was his first time celebrating in a while.

According to detectives one of the guests called 911 to report that Knight was fighting guests inside.

According to investigators when police arrived, Knight was standing outside the building with other guests.

Police said he attacked one officer and knocked him unconscious and later another officer opened fire after they were also attack by Knight.

The family released this statement which reads in part, “He was a kind, gentle soul. His only crime that night was drinking and having a good time with his family.”

In that statement the family also said they’re working with a lawyer and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get what they call “the entire truth out.”

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Both officers involved are recovering from minor injuries.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 in custody following shooting in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a shooting in DeLand. The person was shot in the 800 block of West Volusia Avenue, near Highland Park around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said that while they responded to the area, another call came in about a person shot...
DELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Antisemitic flyers turn up at Ormond Beach homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents said they recently found an unwanted delivery in their driveways. Ormond Beach police confirmed certain homeowners along Riverside Drive found small packages containing an antisemitic message Monday morning. The printed material, placed inside of a plastic bag, was titled: “Every single...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Melbourne woman dies after being hit by car

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Babcock Street and Silver Palm Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers arrived on scene...
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Shooting#Wedding#Fla#Stream Channel 9#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Blue Alert: What does it mean in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians are somewhat accustomed to their cell phones sounding an unsettling alarm to let them know about an Amber Alert regarding a missing child. But sometimes that sound can come with a different warning: a Blue Alert. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy