Riverdale couple claims Con Edison bill unusually high since smart meter installed

Some Riverdale residents say their Con Edison bills have surged ever since the utility installed digital smart meters in their homes.

Laura and Matt Dash say they were shocked when they their latest Con Edison bill amounted to $5,000.

The couple believes their monthly electrical usage is being multiplied by six, making their total bill for January to February almost $900. They say they never had this issue prior to living with a smart meter and their bills have never been this high.

The Dash family says Con Edison has given them extensions on their bills, but has not been able to correct the issue or lower the bill.

Con Edison told News 12 that the smart meters are meant to be more accurate and to help customers better understand their energy usage but did not address the Dash family's bill or the discrepancies that other residents are seeing.