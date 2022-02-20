LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Ole Miss Goes for Sweep Against Charleston Southern

The Rebels are looking to open their season with a sweep on Sunday.

Ole Miss is looking to open its 2022 season with a sweep on Sunday against Charleston Southern.

Former Rebel assistant Marc MacMillan is the head man for Charleston Southern, and his team ventures to Oxford to face the No. 5 team in the country to begin 2022. MacMillan served on the Ole Miss staff from 2014-20.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco is entering his 22nd season at the helm of the program, and the Rebels are 19-2 in season openers during his tenure. Charleston Southern is the 193rd unique opponent in Ole Miss' baseball history.

The Rebels were projected to win the SEC Championship in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, garnering four first-place votes. They also led the conference in Preseason All-SEC honorees with five total players making the list.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Charleston Southern.

Pregame

Ole Miss released its lineup for game three on Sunday morning. Calvin Harris gets the start behind the plate for the Rebels as Hayden Dunhurst deals with a hamstring injury he sustained on Saturday. Peyton Chatagnier also returns to the leadoff spot as Justin Bench moves to the five hole.

The batting order is as follows for Sunday:

2B Peyton Chatagnier

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

3B Justin Bench

CF TJ McCants

DH Ben Van Cleve

C Calvin Harris

RF Kemp Alderman

RHP Drew McDaniel

Top First

Drew McDaniel gives up a home run to Connor Carter for Charleston Southern's first lead of the weekend.

MID 1: Charleston Southern 1, Ole Miss 0

Bottom First

Kevin Graham hits a two-run home run to put Ole Miss in front.

END 1: Ole Miss 2, Charleston Southern 1

Top Second

Drew McDaniel works a scoreless frame after allowing a leadoff single and a two-out walk.

MID 2: Ole Miss 2, Charleston Southern 1

Bottom Second

Ben Van Cleve singles, but nothing else for the Rebels in the inning.

END 2: Ole Miss 2, Charleston Southern 1

Top Third

Drew McDaniel now has four strikeouts as he works another scoreless inning.

MID 3: Ole Miss 2, Charleston Southern 1

Bottom Third

Jacob Gonzalez is called out at third after a lengthy review, and Kevin Graham strikes out to end the Rebel third.

END 3: Ole Miss 2, Charleston Southern 1

Top Fourth

Drew McDaniel gives way to Hunter Elliott who throws one pitch for an out to end the scoreless inning.

MID 4: Ole Miss 2, Charleston Southern 1

Bottom Fourth

A Ben Van Cleve groundout scores Justin Bench from third to give the Rebels a 3-1 lead.

END 4: Ole Miss 3, Charleston Southern 1

Top Fifth

Hunter Elliott gives up a leadoff walk, but a double play and pop out get him out of the frame unscathed.

MID 5: Ole Miss 3, Charleston Southern 1

Bottom Fifth

Ole Miss bats around and scores eight runs in the frame, highlighted by a Kemp Alderman three-run home run to the batter's eye in center.

END 5: Ole Miss 11, Charleston Southern 1

Top Sixth

Charleston Southern gets a run on a sacrifice fly, but the Rebels hold the damage there.

MID 6: Ole Miss 11, Charleston Southern 2

Bottom Sixth

Ole Miss putting in some reserves in this one, and they fail to push anything across in the sixth.

END 6: Ole Miss 11, Charleston Southern 2

Top Seventh

Jack Dougherty works a scoreless frame for the Rebels.

MID 7: Ole Miss 11, Charleston Southern 2

Bottom Seventh

The Rebels go 1-2-3 in the seventh inning.

END 7: Ole Miss 11, Charleston Southern 2

Top Eighth

Nothing going for the Buccaneers against Jack Dougherty.

MID 8: Ole Miss 11, Charleston Southern 2

Bottom Eighth

A Knox Loposer RBI single gives the Rebels the run-rule win.

FINAL/8: Ole Miss 12, Charleston Southern 2

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .