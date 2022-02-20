ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor’s Choice: 5 Virtual Console Games to Grab on 3DS/Wii U

By Chris De Hoog
cgmagonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe robust Virtual Consoles found on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U are about to be closed off after nearly a decade of faithful service to the retro gaming community. Here are five gems you may want to grab digitally while you still can. The writing has been on...

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online shops to close in 2023

Nintendo has announced that the online shopping components of the 3DS and Wii U will be closing in early 2023. This means that as of “late March 2023” Nintendo eShop purchases for downloadable games, free demos and more will not be available. Other services will be winding down...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
MassLive.com

Play for pay: This company will pay you $1,000 to play PS5 for at least 20 hours and will give you a free console, applications open until Feb. 28

In a best of both worlds situation, one lucky gamer can score in on a highly coveted Sony PlayStation 5, play for hours on end, all while getting paid to do so. Ziply Fiber, a high-speed fiber internet company based in the Northwest, is currently offering applicants the chance to take a “Video Game-cation” and the company will pay you $1,000 to play a PS5 console, given to you for free, for at least 20 hours over a 48-hour period.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Nintendo won’t let you buy digital games for Wii U and 3DS after March 2023

The Nintendo Switch has been Nintendo’s main console for years now, but the company has still kept the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS’s eShop open for people who want to buy games on those platforms. In March 2023, though, that will no longer be the case — Nintendo won’t let you buy things on the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS eShop “as of late March 2023,” the company announced on Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Ending Wii U and 3DS eShop Support

Nintendo has officially announced that it will be ending eShop support for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. The announcement was made via Twitter tonight, but fans can rest easy knowing that they still have a significant amount of time left to make purchases: the eShops will both close in March 2023. The news is likely to come as a major disappointment for those that still enjoy playing games on the two systems, but hopefully the advanced warning will give users time to make the purchases they want before things come to an end!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Revisit your 3DS and Wii U highlights with the My Nintendo Memories website

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U players can revisit their gaming memories from the past 11 years as well as see their stats for both consoles. Following the announcement that the Nintendo eShop will no longer be available on the 3DS and Wii U from next year, Nintendo has made a website called My Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Memories which - when users link their Nintendo account with their Nintendo Network ID - will show them their gaming stats from both consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Nintendo’s nostalgia play crosses a line with eShop closures

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re discussing Nintendo’s controversial approach to classic games and digital distribution, the latest details in the Activision Blizzard lawsuit and the redemption arc of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Why 'The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass' is One of the Series' Best Games (No, Really!)

All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pre-order Elden Ring at Best Buy and get a free steelbook case

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls, then you’ve probably been following the development of Elden Ring with quite a lot of interest. The FromSoftware game has gotten a lot of people riled up, not just because it’s a Souls-like, but also because George R.R. Martin had a hand in helping to write the story and the lore. Elden Ring releases on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles and PC on February 25, and if you pre-order one of the console versions now from Best Buy for $60, you also get a sweet steelbook case for free.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Street Fighter 6 Announced at Capcom Pro Tour Finals

After much rumor and speculation, Street Fighter 6 is official. The iconic fighting game franchise's latest iteration was announced Sunday after the Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter 5 tournament. Fans have been waiting for Street Fighter 6 news over the past week, after Capcom placed a mysterious countdown timer on its website that ended during the Pro Tour finale.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Square Enix Considering More HD-2D Remakes of SNES Era Titles

Square Enix is considering remaking more of its SNES era games in the HD-2D style made popular by Octopath Traveler and set to be used in the upcoming Triangle Strategy. Tomoya Asano, producer on the Square Enix-published Triangle Strategy, confirmed this strategy was under consideration in a Square Enix radio show with Famitsu (H/T VGC). He said Square Enix president Yosuka Matsuda himself is pushing for the art style.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES

