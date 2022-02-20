Authorities: Gunman jumped from Bridgeport apartment building

Residents at a Bridgeport apartment building are demanding safer living conditions following a recent shooting.

Tenants at the building at West and Fairfield avenues say they're still reeling after seeing a gunman jump out of a window Thursday night while being pursued by police.

Marlene Fernandez told News 12, police came into her apartment to try and catch a gunman, who authorities say ended up jumping from a third-floor window before being arrested.

Investigators said one person was shot, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Residents say the bigger issue is the chronic problem of violent crime. News 12 was told the building is only four years old, but it is already a haven for drug dealing and other crimes.

City Councilman Jorge Cruz says he'll be acting as a watchdog by pressuring the property management company to push for evictions.

The owners told News 12 they've stepped up safety measures by installing "a state-of-the-art entry system" and more security cameras. They say they're aggressively pushing for several evictions.