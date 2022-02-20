Power & Politics Full Show: A discussion with Alessandra Biaggi – state senator is running for Congress

When the state unveiled the newly drawn congressional district lines, one that really stood out was the new-look NY-03 – now encompassing parts of the Bronx and Westchester in addition to Queens and Long Island.

The seat is up for grabs with current Rep. Tom Suozzi opting to run for governor. One of the candidates in the arena is State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who joined Power & Politics with Kurt Semder.