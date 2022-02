In a time when social media has become such a prominent part of our lives, it makes sense that there's an influx of content online that may not be good for younger audiences. As certain sites and apps rise to prominence, the developers are creating ways to make the content more age-appropriate. That's what TikTok's restricted mode is meant to do. But is there a way to turn it off?

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO