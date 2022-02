InFocus Financial Advisors brings on their newest hire, Gregory S. Holman. InFocus Financial Advisors brings on their newest hire, Gregory S. Holman, as a Senior Relationship Manager. Greg’s primary focus is on business development for the firm and assisting the lead advisors pursue retirement success for our clients. Greg has a strong passion for assisting clients and is an ideal fit for the InFocus Financial Advisors team. Greg has 7 years of finance experience ranging from Banking to Wealth Management and plans to stay in the business until the day he retires. Greg holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Rutgers University. In his free time, Greg likes to stay active by going to the gym, hiking, or any other activity that can get him outside.

