Fairfield, CT

Fairfield hockey team honors former teammate fighting cancer for 4th time

By News 12 Staff
 23 hours ago

The Fairfield hockey community is rallying around a former teammate fighting with cancer for the fourth time.

The Fairfield Boys Co-op hockey team of Warde and Ludlow players honored 23-year-old Charlie Capalbo at their game Saturday against Greenwich.

All ticket sales and special donations will be given to the Capalbo family.

The family is currently in Boston with Capalbo where he is getting treatment.

Fairfield beat Greenwich 5-0 and will play New Canaan on Monday.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

