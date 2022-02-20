Daily American Somerset County top basketball and wrestling performers for Feb. 18-24

Athlete of the Week

Berlin Brothersvalley sophomore basketball player Regan Lauer was selected Daily American Somerset County Female Athlete of the Week while Berlin junior basketball player Ryan Blubaugh earned Male Athlete of the Week honors for their efforts Feb. 11-17.

In three games, Lauer combined for 43 points, including a game-high 21 against Meyersdale.

Meanwhile, in three games, Blubaugh combined for 44 points, including 18 in a victory over Rockwood.

---

Wednesday

Boys basketball

District 5 Class A quarterfinals

Shanksville-Stonycreek 57, Salisbury-Elk Lick 42: In Shanksville, Braden Adams recorded a game-high 23 points and 16 rebounds as the No. 4 seed Vikings topped the No. 5 Elks.

Logan McCall tallied 13 points for Shanksville.

Daulton Sellers scored 18 points while Drake Sellers added 13 points.

Fannett-Metal 67, Turkeyfoot 58: In Spring Run, the No. 6 seeded Rams fell to the No. 3 Tigers in the District 5 Class A quarterfinals.

Kameron Kemp netted 18 points for Turkeyfoot. Bryce Nicholson tallied 14 points while Anthony Ulderich added 12. Chris Kozlowski grabbed 11 rebounds.

District 5-8 Class AAA quarterfinals

Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52: In New Paris, Nate Whysong scored 21 points as the No. 1 seed Lions routed the No. 2 Cougars in the District 5-8-9 Class AAA quarterfinals.

Brock Weimer dropped a game-high 24 points for North Star. Garrett Huzsek, CJ Biery and Ethan Smith each had seven points.

---

Tuesday

Girls basketball

District 5 Class A quarterfinals

Rockwood 59, Forbes Road 27: In Rockwood, Mollie Wheatley recorded a game-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists as the No. 3 seed Rockets rolled past the Cardinals.

Kaitlyn Pletcher tallied 10 points and five assists while Carissa Pletcher added seven points and five blocks for Rockwood.

Shade 48, Southern Fulton 21: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 17 rebounds and 10 steals as the No. 4 seed Panthers downed the No. 5 seeded Indians in the District 5 Class A quarterfinals.

Abby Putnick tallied 14 points for the Panthers.

District 5 Class AA quarterfinals

McConnellsburg 37, Conemaugh Township 35: In Davidsville, Lainnie Glenn scored a game-high 15 points as the No. 5 seed Spartans upset the No. 4 seed Indians in the District 5 Class AA quarterfinals.

Mya Poznanski led Conemaugh Township with 12 points.

McConnellsburg will visit top seed Windber on Thursday.

In the other District 5 Class AA quarterfinal, No. 3 Northern Bedford cruised to a 54-14 victory over No. 6 North Star.

---

Saturday

Girls basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 53, Southern Fulton 15: In Berlin, Gracie Sechler recorded 14 points as the Mountaineers throttled the Indians.

Ashley Brant netted 12 points for Berlin.

Johnstown Christian 43, Great Commission 24: Unity Miller scored 16 points as the Bluejays claimed a victory to finish third in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) Championship Tournament.

Ellie Speigle added 10 points and eight rebounds for Johnstown Christian. Kasmira Mack tallied seven points.

Johnstown Christian finished the season 17-3.

Wrestling

District 5 individual tournament

Somerset's Ethan Hemminger (160) and Zane Hagans (215) along with Berlin Brothersvalley's Grant Mathias (189) all won gold at the District 5 Class AA individual wrestling tournament at UPJ.

Meyersdale's Trevor Donaldson (120), Berlin's Landon Ulderich (132), North Star's Timmy Tretter (145), Conemaugh Township's Austin Blackner (152), Somerset's Rowan Holmes (172), and Conemaugh Township's Ryan Krassnoski (189) all finished second.

---

Friday

Boys basketball

Turkeyfoot 64, Calvary Christian 42: In Confluence, Kameron Kemp scored 23 points and surpassed the 1,000-point plateau, leading the Rams to a victory.

Kemp added 13 rebounds, eight steals and six assists. Anthony Ulderich recorded 19 points while Chris Kozlowski tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 63, Meyersdale 57: In Meyersdale, Braden Adams scored 33 points to lead the Vikings past the Red Raiders.

Logan McCall tallied 14 points for Shanksville while Christian Musser added 11.

Evan Brenneman led Meyersdale with 18 points. Malachi Carr contributed 12 points while Elijah Miller netted 10.

Girls basketball

Calvary Christian 57, Turkeyfoot 55: The Rams suffered a narrow non-conference setback.

Maleigha Younkin led Turkeyfoot with 19 points. Payj Hostetler dropped 14 points while Shyanne Schur added 11.

Meadowbrook Christian School 41, Johnstown 35: The Bluejays fell in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) Championship Tournament.

Unity Miller and Sarah Huston each scored 12 points for Johnstown Christian. Huston also had nine rebounds and five steals. Miller swiped four steals.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Daily American Somerset County top basketball and wrestling performers for Feb. 18-24