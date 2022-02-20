Donations pour in for East Setauket family following fatal house fire

Friends are rallying together after a house fire in East Setauket left a mother dead and seriously injured her fiancé and their 11-month old son.

The fire started at their house at 360 Old Town Rd. on Feb. 18, killing 31-year-old Lisa Ostrowski and injuring Steven Ortner and their son, Leo.

As a raging fire engulfed their house, Ostrowski handed Leo to Ortner, who was able to carry the baby out to a roof ledge. He then passed the infant to a good Samaritan.

Ortner suffered critical injuries after trying to go back into the burning house to save his fiancée.

Family-friend Barbara Prass, of Terryville, set up a GoFundMe to help support the family.

“We know she died saving that baby because there was no way she would let anything happen to him” said Prass.

Prass says the baby is being treated for minor burns and a collapsed lung at Stony Brook University Hospital. Ortner suffered serious burns all over his body.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $50,000. The donations have come in from more than 700 people touched by the tragedy. Prass said that the money would go toward a proper burial for Ostrowski, as well as medical and living expenses for Ortner and Leo.