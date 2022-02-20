ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Inspired Yadav leads India to series sweep of Windies

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQdgU_0eK6seqK00

Feb 20 (Reuters) - India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international thanks to a brilliant innings by Suryakumar Yadav at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday to win the series 3-0.

West Indies will fly home without a single victory on the tour having also lost the one-day international series 3-0.

Yadav (65) walked in with India in dire straits at 66-3 at the halfway mark and he went after the bowling, smashing seven sixes -- including three in the final over -- to guide India to a competitive total of 184-5.

West Indies lost wickets cheaply at regular intervals before wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran nearly silenced the sparse crowd with his knock of 61.

Pooran and Romario Shepherd (29) scored in boundaries to give India captain Rohit Sharma cause for concern before Pooran skied a swirling catch to Ishan Kishan and Harshal Patel (3-22) cleaned up the middle order as the tourists fell short.

"For us as a team, whether we chase or bat first, we have a challenge. We just want to keep improving," Rohit said.

"Our middle order is relatively new. We just wanted to tick the boxes. (We're) happy with the series, I think we got what we wanted from this series."

India were put into bat and Rohit sent Ruturaj Gaikwad in to open in his place. But he fell cheaply in the third over to Jason Holder before Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (25) shared a 53-run partnership.

Rohit, who came in at number four, failed to get going before his frustration spilled over and he was bowled when he went down the track trying to attack Dominic Drakes.

But Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) plundered 86 runs in the last five overs before the former fell to a catch in the deep off the final delivery of the innings.

"Coming to India is always going to be difficult. We had an opportunity to win the ODI series as well," West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said.

"These guys are finding their feet... Looking forward to what the future holds."

Yadav was named player of the match and the series.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav star as India sweep West Indies 3-0

India 184 for 5 (Suryakumar 65, Venkatesh 35*, Holder 1-29) beat West Indies 167 for 9 (Pooran 61, Shepherd 29, Harshal 3-22, Chahar 2-15, Venkatesh 2-23) by 17 runs. Suryakumar Yadav brought out his full repertoire of strokes, while Venkatesh Iyer continued to grow into the dual role of allrounder and finisher, as India surged in the second half of both innings to complete a 3-0 series sweep with a 17-run win against West Indies.
SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Former 130-pound contender Zolani Marali, 44, Shot Dead in Johannesburg

Zolani Marali, a former lightweight contender from South Africa, was found dead in his Johannesburg apartment on Friday night, according to local South African news outlets. According to TimesLIVE, the speculation on the ground is that Marali’s death was the result of a hit job and that “those who knew him well believe this was not a random act of violence.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romario Shepherd
Person
Jason Holder
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Person
Ishan Kishan
Person
Dominic Drakes
Person
Suryakumar Yadav
Person
Harshal Patel
Person
Shreyas Iyer
Person
Venkatesh Iyer
Person
Kieron Pollard
Reuters

India objects to Singapore PM's remarks about 'criminal' MPs

NEW DELHI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - India has complained to Singapore about a remark its prime minister made on the number of Indian parliamentarians facing criminal charges, an Indian official said on Friday, in a rare instance of friction between the Asian allies. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Soccer-Flying high from Africa Cup win, Senegal welcomes new stadium

DIAMNIADIO, Senegal (Reuters) - Fresh off the national team's victory in the Africa Cup of Nations this month, Senegal on Tuesday inaugurated a new 50,000-seat stadium at a ceremony attended by African and European heads of state and global sporting dignitaries. The Turkish-built Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Senegal's new showpiece city of Diamniadio is part of a drive by President Macky Sall to develop the West African country's infrastructure.
FIFA
BBC

West Indies v England 2022: Hosts name squad for first Test

West Indies have dropped batter Shai Hope and all-rounder Roston Chase but recalled opener John Campbell for the first Test against England next month. Uncapped fast bowler Anderson Phillip, 25, has been named in the 13-man squad, with Shannon Gabriel, 33, ruled out because of a hamstring injury. The opening...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty20 International#West Indies#Odi
90min.com

Mumbai City graze past SC East Bengal to make top-four return

Defending champions Mumbai City FC went back into contention for a semi-final spot with a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. A solitary goal by Bipin Singh (51’) was the difference, whose individual brilliance helped...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow retained by Welsh Fire as Tom Banton released

Jonny Bairstow has been retained by Welsh Fire's men's side for the second edition of The Hundred in 2022. The England batter starred for the Welsh franchise in two games in 2021 before being called up for his country's Test series against India. Ben Duckett, who replaced Bairstow as Welsh...
WORLD
Reuters

Prize money disparity in Dubai event 'big step backwards', says Murray

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Former world number one Andy Murray said the difference in prize money at the Dubai Championships is a "big step backwards", with the men's singles winner set to receive five times more the amount as compared to the women's champion. Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko took home $104,180...
TENNIS
ESPN

Six Nations: Scotland add six players ahead of France clash

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added six players to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday's match at home to France after some players were forced to withdraw due to injuries, it was announced on Monday. James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Kiran McDonald and Marshall Sykes have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
BBC

Six Nations: Fit-again Manu Tuilagi set to start for England against Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Centre Joe Marchant has been left out of England's 25-man squad to face...
WORLD
BBC

The Hundred: Domestic and international stars retained for 2022 competition

The Hundred men's and women's teams have announced which players they have retained for the 2022 competition. England men's Test players on a central contract, including Joe Root (Trent Rockets) and Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers), have all been retained. Jofra Archer is set to feature for the first time for...
SPORTS
BBC

Kenya and Zimbabwe to play in South Africa's Currie Cup

Kenya and Zimbabwe will play in South Africa's Currie Cup this season as the two countries prepare for 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers later this year. Kenya' Simbas and Zimbabwe's Sables will be part of an eight-team African qualifying tournament which will be held in France in July, with just the winners being guaranteed a spot at next year's finals.
SPORTS
BBC

Ireland to face India for first time in nearly four years

Ireland are set to face India in a T20 international this summer as part of their preparations for this year's World Cup in Australia. The Irish have not faced India in any format since June 2018. India dominated that two-match series in Malahide, securing 76 and 143-run victories. Ireland secured...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

325K+
Followers
287K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy