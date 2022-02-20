2 dead following fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

According to the Twitter page of Master Gary with SCHP , the crash happened on White Horse Road near Danhardt Street.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash was between an 18-wheeler and a vehicle.

The coroner’s office said both occupants of the vehicle were produced dead by paramedics upon arrival.

Officials said the roadway is blocked, to avoid the area and find a different route.

