1 Dead, 10 Still Missing After Massive Ferry Fire

The body of a 72-year-old “wild ice skater” was found submerged 11 metres underwater after a group of ice skaters plunged into a freezing Northern California reservoir, authorities say.William Smallfield, of Truckee, was with a group of eight skaters when the accident occurred at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, on Saturday. Six skaters fell into the lake and the other two helped with rescue efforts, but they were unable to locate Mr Smallfield, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.After a multi-agency search involving dive teams and aerial surveillance, Mr Smallfield’s body was located 11.2m (37 feet) beneath...

