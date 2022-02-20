ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Dead, 10 Still Missing After Massive Ferry Fire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person has died and 10 others remain missing after a ferry caught fire in Greece over the weekend, the New York Times reports. The Euroferry Olympia -- which was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew, as well as 153 trucks and 32 cars...

Video Shows Handcuffed Woman Struggling Before Jumping Off Carnival Cruise

A new video shows the who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16) struggling while being detained by security. TMZ shared the footage on Friday (February 18), which shows the woman appearing to push back as she's handcuffed while...
Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
Girl trapped in sewage drain by two large snakes rescued

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (WKRC/WOAI) - A 12-year-old Texas girl was rescued after becoming trapped in a sewage drain by two snakes. WOAI in San Antonio reports the girl and her sister were playing outside when she decided to crawl in a drainage pipe. When she decided to go back out the way she came, she came face to face with a large snake.
Remains of two American retired teachers, aged 70 and 57, are finally recovered a month after plane piloted by their B&B host crashed off the coast of Panama: Bodies were found using sonar by a non-profit after US government refused to help

The remains of two retired Americans have finally been recovered after their plane crashed off the coast of Panama a month ago. Debra Ann Velleman, 70, of Waukesha, Wisconsin and Sue Borries, 57, of Teutopolis, Illinois were flying from the Panamanian island Isla Contadora on January 3 before their plane crashed into the ocean.
Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
Body of ‘wild ice skater’ found 11 metres underwater in freezing California reservoir

The body of a 72-year-old “wild ice skater” was found submerged 11 metres underwater after a group of ice skaters plunged into a freezing Northern California reservoir, authorities say.William Smallfield, of Truckee, was with a group of eight skaters when the accident occurred at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, on Saturday. Six skaters fell into the lake and the other two helped with rescue efforts, but they were unable to locate Mr Smallfield, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.After a multi-agency search involving dive teams and aerial surveillance, Mr Smallfield’s body was located 11.2m (37 feet) beneath...
