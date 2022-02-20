ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Daughter of former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star arrested in Arkansas

By Andrew Ellison, Autumn Scott, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2KsH_0eK6r71v00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tammy Knickerbocker, was arrested in Arkansas on Feb. 12 for alleged drug possession and forgery.

According to West Memphis Police, the 33-year-old was pulled over before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Motel 6 because a patrolling officer noticed her license plate light was out.

Upon searching her car, officers found .4 grams of meth, more than $2,000 in counterfeit money, 2 forged checks and a device to print more checks.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen confirmed Lindsey Knickerbocker’s identity in a Facebook post that appears to have since been deleted. The sheriff’s office discovered who Knickerbocker was when entertainment news outlet TMZ called and asked questions.

“It was a complete surprise,” Chief Todd Grooms said. “I had no idea that we had someone in our jail that was related to a television personality.”

According to court documents, Knickerbocker was booked into the Crittenden County Jail on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin (less than 2 grams), possession of a forgery device and forgery in the first degree.

She is being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 31.

More Popular Stories on WGNTV.com
Missing man with Alzheimer’s now safe thanks to preschooler
Massive explosion on far side of the sun could have been catastrophic for Earth
Mom pens candid obit for son killed by overdose
‘AGT’ singer Nightbirde dies after cancer battle: report

“It’s sad,” Grooms said. “Especially when it’s someone that you’re able to look at before and after pictures, it’s sad to know that a lot of our younger people today are getting mixed up in that and yeah, it does break my heart.”

According to court documents, Knickerbocker was arrested for DUI in 2013 in an incident where she allegedly rammed several parked cars and punched a police officer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Topeka man caught with 15.5 lbs of meth in Wisconsin, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of meth with the intention to deliver the controlled substance. If convicted, […]
TOPEKA, IL
WGN News

All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes and other lesser charges Tuesday for violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. In addition to the federal hate crimes, the jury also found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Arkansas State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WGN News

2 found dead inside South Side home: officials

CHICAGO — Two people were found dead inside a home on the city’s South Side, according to police and fire officials. The bodies were discovered around 9 a.m. Tuesday in a home on on the 4900 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A witness said they heard arguing followed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Indiana mom abandons 5-year-old son with autism in Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An Indiana mother who authorities say drove to Ohio and abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a street was captured in Kentucky when police there arrested her on an unrelated warrant. The child was found unharmed about an hour after he was abandoned in Colerain Township on Thursday night, authorities […]
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Real Housewives#Drug Possession#Nexstar#Wreg#West Memphis Police#Popular Stories#Agt
WGN News

3-year-old boy injured in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy was shot in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Police said the boy was in a car with a woman, 36, on the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when someone in an SUV pulled up and fired shots. The boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pursuit of party bus stolen out of San Diego ends in Antelope Valley

The driver of a stolen party bus was taken into custody in the Antelope Valley following a pursuit through several Southern California cities Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 a.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said. Top Dog Limo Bus owner Susie Leitzke told […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGN News

Woman hit by car after I-57 crash

CHICAGO — A woman was hit by a car after she was in a crash on I-57 early Wednesday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-57 near 105th Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said a woman involved got out of her car and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old woman shot, killed at Park City apartment complex

PARK CITY, Ill. — A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Park City apartment complex. At around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Sharon Avenue on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they discovered a 19-year-old woman suffering from […]
PARK CITY, IL
WGN News

Lawsuit claims rats, bugs endanger Illinois prison detainees

CHICAGO (AP) — Prisoners at an Illinois Department of Corrections facility deal with rodents, insects and other unsanitary conditions in cells, bathrooms and the kitchen, according to a lawsuit filed this month by a man against officials with the intake facility in Crest Hill. The Chicago Tribune reports that the suit on behalf of detainee Gregory Shipp […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy