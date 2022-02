Villanova (#8 AP Poll, 21-7 Overall, 14-4 Big East) gave away a four point lead in the closing moments to lose 69-71 at UConn. The Wildcats held the lead for less than eight minutes in the game - however appeared to be positioned to land a huge conference road win when Caleb Daniels was fouled with 31 seconds remaining in the game and went to the line to shoot a 1&1 with the score 69-65, 'Nova. The free throw went astray and the Huskies took advantage of the opening.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO