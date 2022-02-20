ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power & Politics: Frustrations mount over New York’s COVID-19 restrictions

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
This week, frustration over COVID-19 restrictions boiled to the surface yet again as Republicans in Albany tried to force a vote to end mask mandates in schools.

Bill to protect privacy concerns results from 'Turn to Tara' investigation into Amazon

A 'Turn to Tara' investigation exposing privacy concerns with a contactless delivery service from Amazon is leading to results. Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum's unit highlighted several instances where the Amazon Key for Business device was installed at buildings without the proper permissions leaving thousands of residents unable let up guests or food deliveries.
News 12

Russian sanctions could impact New Jersey residents' finances

President Joe Biden is following through on his promises of more severe sanctions against Russia for what he called “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”. Biden said he would impose “full blocking” on two large Russian financial institutions and “comprehensive sanctions” on Russian debt.
News 12

Lawmakers introduce bill to help alleviate state unemployment backlog

Several Republican lawmakers in New Jersey have created a plan to remedy the backlog at the state Department of Labor’s unemployment office. State Sen. Michael Testa and state Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen have created a bill that would force Department of Labor employees to return to the office. This would ensure New Jersey residents waiting on their unemployment benefits would get face-to-face meetings to correct any problems.
News 12

22 reasons to take a trip to New York City

New York City has always been a revered travel hub, for its plethora of fine dining and cuisines, abundance of shopping, and countless tourist attractions - but NYC & Company is pushing even further, unveiling Tuesday 22 reasons for you to make the trip to the Big Apple. The list...
News 12

Ex-NYPD union president surrendering to criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president who’s clashed with city officials over his bombastic tweets and hardline tactics is expected to surrender Wednesday to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office, two law enforcement officials said.
News 12

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: U.S. gas prices expected to soar

President Joe Biden says escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine could have many seeing prices rise at the pumps for the next few months. Many gas stations on Long Island have prices to close to $4 for a gallon of regular. Between gas prices and inflation, some Long Islanders say...
News 12

News 12

