With Super Bowl LVI now officially in the rearview and the Los Angeles Rams cleaning up the confetti from their championship parade after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, it's time for the NFL to change gears and ready for another offseason led by the soon-to-come free agency spree. Teams will have to decide soon which of their potentially outgoing talent is or is not worthy of a franchise or transition tag and/or who to make a contract offer to -- be it on a prove-it deal or with a market-setting multi-year one.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO