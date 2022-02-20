How to customize your armor in Horizon Forbidden West

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.Among the stellar savings up...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO