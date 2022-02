Boston College found itself in a bit of a bind taking on Florida State on Monday night. DeMarr Langford was unable to dress due to a toe injury he suffered over the weekend at Syracuse and T.J. Bickerstaff's sprained calf wasn't where it needed to be for him to get back on the court. The Eagles were left without two of their starters and in need of someone to step up and break them out of a five-game funk.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO