The crisis at our southern border is raging on, although you wouldn’t know it from watching the evening news or looking at the front pages of the papers. Along with attorneys general from other states, I recently visited the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas to see the border for myself and hear directly from public safety officials who are dealing with the crisis every day. What I saw and heard was eye-opening – and it’s harming Montana communities.

MONTANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO