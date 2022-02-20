ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Authorities respond to fatal crash in Collier County

By Tyler Watkins
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred in Collier County after a vehicle crashed through a guardrail and tumbled into a canal.

The crash occurred on State Road 29, two miles south of Farm Worker Way. The crash occurred at approximately 9:56 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

It was a single-vehicle crash and is an active investigation, according to FHP.

A fatality has been confirmed by FHP, no further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

