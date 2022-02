BAY CITY, MI - Bay City launched a new dashboard that allows residents to check whether or not there are lead pipes providing water service to their homes. The dashboard includes an interactive map that allows users to input an address to see what kind of water service pipes are leading into the property. The map shows the different service lines that extend from properties and it shows the difference between city and customer owned lines when applicable.

