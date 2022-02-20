ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAU conducts study on impact of harmful algae blooms on human health

By Tyler Watkins
 2 days ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University (FAU) announced it is conducting a study on the impact of harmful algae blooms (HABS) on human health.

Researchers said the study is designed to fill in the gap of our understanding of HABS.

FAU researchers are looking for participants to go through two data collection sessions. Participants will be asked to complete a short survey and provide a nasal swab, urine and blood samples to test for algal toxins.

One data collection will cover when algae are not blooming and the other will cover an algae bloom.

Participants are required to be at least 18 years old. Sessions are estimated to take 15-30 minutes.

Study sessions will take place at Clewiston, Stuart and Cape Coral.

There are no charges to participate and participants will receive a $25 gift card at the end of their second sessions.

There is no penalty if a participant decides to withdraw at any time, according to FAU.

For more information you can email FAU Health at [email protected]

