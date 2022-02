Watch: Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 Dead at 27. New details surrounding Zoe Sozo Bethel's death have been revealed. Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, died from blunt force trauma in Miami on Feb. 18, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department tells E! News. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled her manner of death as accidental, per the police.

17 HOURS AGO