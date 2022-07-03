ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Hudgens’ Go-To Facial Massager is a $12 Dupe for the Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

Vanessa Hudgens has been one of our girl crushes for what seems like forever, and now we know the secrets to her effortlessly flawless skincare regimen. Back in Nov. 2021, Vogue posted a “Get Ready With Me” video with Hudgens as she guides audiences through her skincare routine before a night out. While everything in her regimen is the pinnacle of luxury, we’re focusing on one facial tool that may have answered our wallet’s prayers.

After moisturizing, Hudgens uses the Complex Culture massager to de-puff her under eyes. “I love lymphatic drainage massages!” She added, “It really does make a difference.” She continued about the product, saying, “I really love taking time to do this. Throughout the day, we’re pulled into so many different directions and it’s so important to take care of yourself and be your own best friend.”

So we all have seen the Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar facial massage, and we’ve inevitably seen the hefty price tag of $195. But thanks to Hudgens, we’ve not only seen a Hudgens-approved product but a dupe that’s on rare sale for only $11.99 on Amazon.

Courtesy of Complex Culture Complex Culture.

The Complex Culture Sonic T-Bar Facial Massager is a sonic-powered facial massager that helps increase blood flow, tones your face, and reduce puffiness, to name a few. Both the pinnacle of self-care and lavishness, this massager will help you up the ante for any skincare routine. Sculpt and tone in only minutes for a smooth complexion!

Per the brand, rub it gently around the eyes and face for a sculpted, cooled face. Keep in mind that you should get an AA battery, keep it in a dry environment, and clean it with a dry cloth after each use.

For a limited time, you can snag this already affordable dupe for only $12, making it over 40 percent off on Amazon.

