Wes Adams is the CEO of SV Consulting Group and an expert on meaningful work, well-being, and high performance. The workforce has changed — probably for good. In many cases, traditional management tools built in the time when we saw each other in person every day are no longer effective. In a recent McKinsey & Company study on the Great Resignation, workers cited feeling undervalued and a lack of belonging as reasons for leaving their organizations. As hybrid work options continue to grow even after the pandemic, I think leaders need a new set of tools to engage and develop high performers. Creating cross-organizational challenge circles of employees allows you to leverage existing assets to help foster learning, growth, engagement and belonging.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO