Mardi Gras Meets Carnaval Preview, 9am

JEFFERSON, Texas - Get ready for one of the biggest events of the year in historic downtown Jefferson, Texas with the 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade and event going on this weekend Feb. 25-27. This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver theme will be, “Steampunk Upriver,” which is a carry over from last year’s event theme which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic of 2021.

JEFFERSON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO