Mardi Gras Meets Carnaval Preview, 9am

Clouds & mild weather will give way to much colder weather by Sunday. Tree Giveaway at Panama City Farmer's Market - Interview. News Channel 7's Alex Joyce spoke with the Panama City Farmer's Market about an upcoming tree giveaway.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to get ready for area Mardi Gras celebrations than with a creation of your own?. The NewsChannel 7 Today group showed a DIY Mardi Gras mask craft. Sam, Jessica, and Ryan crafted their own masks with shiny cardstock, feathers, glitter pens,...
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville held their annual Mardi Gras parade Saturday evening. The parade got a unanimous green light from the city’s Board of Aldermen in January meeting, and those involved said they were excited to see the day approach. “We love coming out and...
Mardi Gras is coming to Aiken on Saturday. The Aiken Downtown Development Association is hosting the fourth annual Mardi Gras and Second Line Parade. There will be live music from Soda City Brass Band, Creole cuisine, beer and more. Admission is free. The event will take place from 4 to...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's been a long time coming, but it was well worth the wait. Mardi Gras is back in its birthplace after COVID put the brakes on the celebration last year. Thousands of revelers were soaking it all in Friday night. Mobile police on Saturday issued a...
In the predawn, Demond Melancon threads a detailed mosaic made of a million tiny glass beads. The stretch of canvas is etched with designs in red, gold, and green—the signature colors of the Rastafarian movement. He’ll continue his needlework long after the sun sets and, eventually, sew patches of the canvas into an apron, a chest piece, and a headdress.
It's Mardi Gras week y'all and starting this weekend, Mardi Gras events explode all over South Louisiana. One of the most popular is the Eunice Mardi Gras celebration with tons of live music starting this Friday and going through Mardi Gras day on Tuesday, March 1st. All the events and...
The Historic Ritz Theatre sponsored a Mardi Gras celebration Saturday which started with the 20th annual Mardi Gras parade followed by "Party Gras," a community-wide celebration on Courthouse Square Plaza. The parade included the Talladega College Marching Band, floats and several Shriners and their fun vehicles. The party on the square included live music and food like gumbo, chili and bread pudding.
Mastering the fine art of doing Mardi Gras with kids can lead to a tear-free, giggle-filled day. Children love the process, so let them assist in getting ready for any parties, help decorate the house and plan what costume they want to wear, explaining the custom and ritual of Mardi Gras.
One of the hottest musical acts on the globe will headline one of the hottest society events in the Lone Star State. Maroon 5, the Grammy Award-winning pop-rock band headed by heartthrob Adam Levine, will play Tilman Fertitta’s 25th anniversary San Luis Salute on Friday, February 25, Fertitta announced.
JEFFERSON, Texas - Get ready for one of the biggest events of the year in historic downtown Jefferson, Texas with the 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade and event going on this weekend Feb. 25-27. This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver theme will be, “Steampunk Upriver,” which is a carry over from last year’s event theme which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic of 2021.
Mary's Sweet Shoppe Grand Re-Opening on Tuesday, February 22nd. Hi Everyone we are having a Grand Re-Opening on Tuesday, February 22nd and Ribbon cutting with the Texas City and LA Marque Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon Cutting will be at 11:30am.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced to medieval Europe, passing through Rome and Venice in the 17th and 18th centuries to the French House of the Bourbons. By the 1730s, Mardi Gras was celebrated openly in New Orleans, but not with the parades we...
ROCKWALL, TX – February 15, 2022 — You don’t have to go to New Orleans to find the best Mardi Gras celebration. Savor the flavor of the French Quarter with lakeside dining and lively entertainment on the beautiful shores of Lake Ray Hubbard in Rockwall. Dodie’s Cajun...
