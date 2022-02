BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While masks are dropping in several states, that’s not the case for some of us here in Maryland. Depending on where you go, your masks will be staying up a little while longer. “I think the mask mandate should stay in place,” said Madeleine of Baltimore, where an indoor mask mandate has been in place since early August. As the omicron spike fades, the big question now is when masks will come off. “Sometimes it’s complicated for breathing and sometimes I feel uncomfortable in it,” said Monica Johnson of Baltimore. Right now – data shows numbers are trending in the right direction,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO