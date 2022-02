WASHINGTON, DC– The Seahawks traveled to Catholic University to face off against the No.14 Cardinals in a match to honor former Seahawk Jamie Roberts. Roberts ’11 was a three-sport standout who was tragically killed in June 2014 while riding her bicycle across the country in a 4K for Cancer event. Roberts garnered all-conference honors in […] The post Seahawks drop game versus #14 Catholic University appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO