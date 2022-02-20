ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

1,393 new COVID cases reported, 76.2% of residents vaccinated Feb. 20

By Jared Weaver
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 18.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 76.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

1,393 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 2,744,145 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

103 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing the total to 42,789 deaths attributed to COVID-19. No new deaths were identified in our central region.

There are 1,921 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 409 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

Our central region shows 98 new cases since Saturday, bringing our total to 173,601 known COVID-19 cases.

In school-age children (5-18 years old) a total of 404 COVID-19 cases were reported in our central region for the week of Feb. 2 – 8.

Vaccine highlights

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the Department of Health's continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 18,524,518 total vaccine doses, including 3,163,534 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).
  • 7,204,296 people are fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission .

There are 6,045,871 individuals who have tested negative to date.

