Jackson, MS

Man dies in surgery after being shot in Jackson

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man died while in surgery for life-threatening injuries after being shot in Jackson on Saturday, February 19.

Two wanted in connection to Jackson fatal shooting

Jackson police said Erik Barnes, 31, was shot at St. Charles Street and Wacaster Street around 3:00 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMR) where he was rushed into surgery for life-threatening injuries. The Hinds County coroner said Barnes died during the surgery.

Police said no motive was discovered during an initial investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.

WJTV 12

Spare transformer stolen from WJTV 12 News

UPDATE: The suspects were arrested Tuesday afternoon. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A spare transformer was stolen from WJTV 12 News in Jackson early Tuesday morning. Surveillance video showed two men, who were in an old school bus, loading the spare transformer onto a trailer. The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. The 4,000 pound transformer is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies in Pearl house fire

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was wheelchair-bound, died during a house fire in Pearl on Tuesday, February 22. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said investigators believe the woman was smoking and fell asleep, which led to the fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Monica Lane around 4:00 a.m. They believe […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man wanted for robbery, other charges

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for various outstanding warrants. Deputies said John William Finney, 53, is wanted for false pretense, grand larceny auto, robbery, home repair fraud and two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person. He was last seen in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man pleads guilty to DUI homicide

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man pled guilty to one count of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Resulting in Death. Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Jerodrick George was driving on Highway 16 when he struck and killed Cheryl L. Clark on November 2, 2018. Clark was walking in the same […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man gets 30 years for Byram attempted murder, kidnapping

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – In January 2022, a man pled guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in Hinds County Circuit Court. Byram police said Willie Robinson entered a Holiday Inn Express and shot the hotel clerk multiple times in May 2020. He kidnapped the clerk, left the scene and returned to tamper […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Henry Hill Dr. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a building on Henry Hill Drive near Greenway Drive Wednesday morning. Firefighters said the fire spread to the woods, but they were able to contain it in the area. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects accused in deadly McComb shooting held without bond

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The four suspects accused of killing a six-year-old and injuring four others in McComb are being held without bond. Malik Reed, 17, Bryan Cameron, 18, Yajari Jackson, 19, and Bryceon Thompson, 18, have been charged with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life. According […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Person of interest in Young Dolph case in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man named by police as a person of interest in the Nov. 17 shooting death of rapper Young Dolph has been taken into custody. Devin Burns, 27, is booked in the Shelby County Jail on several counts of aggravated assault and a count of theft of property. Burns’ theft of property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Tunica warns of armed robberies outside casinos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects, wanted for a pair of armed robberies Saturday morning in the parking lot of two popular Tunica casinos. No one was injured and detectives are hoping the trio will be recognized and caught, thanks to some very clear security camera images. The […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

7 resign from Magee Police Department, including chief

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven police officers, including the police chief and assistant police chief, resigned from the Magee Police Department. According to sources,, the officers were arguing about the increase of crime in Magee and how to handle it. Magee leaders are expected to appoint an interim police chief on March 5, 2022.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

14-year-old allegedly tries to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 14-year-old girl is now out on bond after allegedly trying to hire a hit-man to kill her ex-boyfriend. Baton Rouge police arrested the juvenile on Valentine’s Day after she allegedly tried to hire a hitman from RentAHitman.com. Authorities were notified when the website reached out to the Baton Rouge […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Public Safety
WJTV 12

State senator calls on parents to stop gun violence in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Senator Kelvin E. Butler (D- District 38) urged parents to intervene and stop gun violence in the City of McComb. This comes after six-year-old Oterrious Marks was shot and killed on Sunday, February 20. The shooting happened in a park near McComb High School. Four others were injured. Police […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Mamie Street to close for sewer work in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mamie Street in Hattiesburg will close beginning at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The road will close between Forrest General Hospital and Camp Street while a new sewer line is installed. Detour signs will be set up on Mamie Street, Camp Street and Frontage Road. Access to Forrest General […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Panama City woman charged with killing 9-week-old baby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is accused of taking drugs and falling asleep on and suffocating a 9-week-old baby. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said emergency responders rushed to a home in Fountain and found Mary Elizabeth Evans, 40, unresponsive, and the baby, deputies said. Evans was supposed to be babysitting the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

Forrest Co. Sheriff warns of two check scams

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning neighbors about two check scams. In one scam, the suspect steals a check from your mailbox after seeing the red flag up. In this scenario, the scammer may alter the payee or amounts or use software to blank the check and print more […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana produce delivery driver killed in Mississippi

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A produce company driver from Louisiana was shot to death while making a delivery to a store in Jackson, Mississippi. Tarik Domino, 45, was working for Baton Rouge-based Capitol City Produce when he was killed Saturday. Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Domino was shot at a Dollar […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

