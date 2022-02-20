Man dies in surgery after being shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man died while in surgery for life-threatening injuries after being shot in Jackson on Saturday, February 19.

Jackson police said Erik Barnes, 31, was shot at St. Charles Street and Wacaster Street around 3:00 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMR) where he was rushed into surgery for life-threatening injuries. The Hinds County coroner said Barnes died during the surgery.

Police said no motive was discovered during an initial investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.

