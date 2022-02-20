Scramble to sign Aubameyang starts to pay off for Barcelona
By TALES AZZONI
Fresno Bee
2 days ago
The last-minute scramble to secure the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started to pay off for Barcelona. Aubameyang scored a hat trick for his first goals since joining from Arsenal at the end of the winter transfer window, leading the Catalan club to a resounding 4-1 win at Valencia in the...
REAL MADRID are planning to release SIX players including Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, Spanish reports claim. The Spaniards are pushing to sign Kylian Mbappe, whose PSG contract expires in the summer, but the Frenchman would carry a heavy wage bill. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland also remains a target for...
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has said he would like to see Barcelona sign Erling Haaland and Real Madrid to land Kylian Mbappe this summer for the good of the competition. Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has been linked with a move at the end of the season with Barca and Madrid among the top clubs interested in him.
Chelsea took control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille with a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz headed in Hakim Ziyech's corner after eight minutes and Christian Pulisic was the beneficiary of a superb run and pass from N'Golo Kante in the 63rd minute as the Blues secured a crucial first-leg advantage.
The remaining four Champions League last 16 first leg ties take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, with Manchester United, Juventus and Chelsea among the sides looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Manchester City, Liverpool and PSG were the big winners of last week's four games, the latter having...
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus led their teams to important Bundesliga wins on Sunday. A fired-up Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1, and Reus scored two and set up three more in Dortmund's 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach.
MANCHESTER UNITED return to Champions League action as they travel to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils have won their last two league games on the spin with the latest being a 4-2 triumph in the rain at Elland Road. However, tougher opposition lies ahead when they...
New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rose to the occasion in his first career La Liga start as he notched a hat-trick against Valencia in the 4-1 away win on matchday 25. Aubameyang shined in the opening half of the contest, as Jordi Alba and Gavi assisted him for a pair of...
Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for two games as punishment for his outburst during the latest setback when his team drew 2-2 with Verona in the Italian league. Mourinho, who was red carded, encroached onto the field in Saturday's game to argue with the referee and then kicked the ball into the crowd.
Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against old rival Diego Simeone on Wednesday night when Manchester United visit the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages. The five-time Ballon d'Or has long been a thorn in Atletico's European plans and well, a video of Ronaldo's performance...
Barcelona put together their most impressive, efficient attacking performance of the season on Sunday, bashing Valencia at the Mestalla, 4-1, with new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring his first goals for the club. The former Arsenal man scored twice in the first half as Xavi's men scored on their first four shots to leave the home side stunned. The victory comes at the perfect time ahead of a huge match at Napoli on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League. But not only does this win give them momentum, it puts them back into La Liga's top four with 14 games to go.
Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem. The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim...
The omens are decidedly mixed for Manchester United before their Round of Arsenal tie against Atlético Madrid in Big Cup. On the one hand, they boast a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. Over a long period of time, the old boy has regularly heaped misery upon woe on to Diego Simeone’s fuming noggin. CR37 scored against Atléti for city neighbours Real to help his side win the 2014 final. He slotted the winning penalty against them in the 2016 final. He swatted them aside in the 2017 semis with a hat-trick, then scored another treble for Juventus in a stupidly dramatic comeback from 2-0 down at this stage in 2019. It’s fair to say he’s got their number … specifically 25, which is how many goals he’s scored in 35 meetings. Poor Diego. Po’ Diego’s a-cold.
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has warned his side they face "a hostile atmosphere" in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie away to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. The opening game is in Spain before the return at Old Trafford on 15 March. "Some of our players will not be...
Just when Romelu Lukaku needed an arm around the shoulder, his manager came out to lay his disastrous seven-touch display against Crystal Palace at his door. 'No. No, it's not about system,' boss Thomas Tuchel told beIN Sports. But how can a player, who cost £97.5million last summer and is...
Dusan Vlahovic scored the quickest-ever Champions League goal by a debutant starter as Juventus and Villarreal drew 1-1 in a match soured by an injury to United States midfielder Weston McKennie. Serbia international Vlahovic joined the Bianconeri in January from rivals Fiorentina after a sensational 18 months and showed his...
Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. He has amazed fans both for PSG and for the French National Team. Now, with his contract expiring in the summer, there will be a major fight for him. PSG wants Mbappe to sign a new deal, but Spanish giants Real Madrid are knocking on the door. Thus, as Madrid’s interest in Mbappe is clear, here are two reasons Kylian Mbappe should leave PSG for Real Madrid.
Ajax will travel to Benfica on Wednesday night in the Champions League and Sebastien Haller will look to extend his scoring streak.He scored 10 times in the group stage and became just the second player ever to score in each of the six group matches. The first player to do was Cristiano Ronaldo.“Before the competition if you asked me if I would score that many goals of course I would say no,” Haller told Ajax TV. “I was happy with one already. I score one goal in the Champions League and my life is done.“Ten is ok, it’s a good...
