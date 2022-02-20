Scramble to sign Aubameyang starts to pay off for Barcelona

The omens are decidedly mixed for Manchester United before their Round of Arsenal tie against Atlético Madrid in Big Cup. On the one hand, they boast a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. Over a long period of time, the old boy has regularly heaped misery upon woe on to Diego Simeone’s fuming noggin. CR37 scored against Atléti for city neighbours Real to help his side win the 2014 final. He slotted the winning penalty against them in the 2016 final. He swatted them aside in the 2017 semis with a hat-trick, then scored another treble for Juventus in a stupidly dramatic comeback from 2-0 down at this stage in 2019. It’s fair to say he’s got their number … specifically 25, which is how many goals he’s scored in 35 meetings. Poor Diego. Po’ Diego’s a-cold.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO