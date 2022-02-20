Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bags a brace as Barcelona thrash Valencia

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his Barcelona goal account with a double as the Catalans beat Valencia 4-1 at the Mestalla.

The former Arsenal striker struck twice in the first half, either side of Frenkie De Jong’s tap-in, as Barca moved into the top four of LaLiga.

Aubameyang raced onto Jordi Alba’s through ball to give Barcelona a 23rd-minute lead with a fine finish.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does a somersault to celebrate his opening goal (Alberto Saiz/AP) (AP)

He put Barcelona in cruise control after 38 minutes by cushioning Gavi’s pass and slotting home.

Carlos Soler’s header gave Valencia hope, but Pedri restored the three-goal advantage after 63 minutes as Barca climbed above Atletico Madrid into the Champions League places.

Second-placed Sevilla dropped points in their chase of leaders Real Madrid with a 1-1 draw at Espanyol.

Rafa Mir converted substitute Papu Gomez’s cross to put Sevilla ahead after 36 minutes.

Sergi Darder equalised for Espanyol just after half-time when left unmarked from Oscar Gil’s cross.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde was sent off in the 76th minute after being adjudged to have hit out at Javi Puado, and Julen Lopetegui’s side are now six points adrift of Real.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich recovered from an early shock to beat bottom-placed Greuther Furth 4-1.

There were 39 points separating the two clubs at kick-off, but Furth went ahead three minutes before the break through Branimir Hrgota’s deflected free-kick.

Robert Lewandowski levelled seconds after the restart and Sebastian Griesbeck then inadvertently diverted in Thomas Muller’s cross.

Lewandowski’s 28th goal of the campaign gave Bayern breathing space before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sealed matters in the final moments.

In Italy, Fiorentina dented Atalanta’s Champions League hopes and boosted their own with a 1-0 home victory.

Krzysztof Piatek scored from close range after 56 minutes to move Fiorentina into seventh spot in Serie A, two points behind Atalanta.

Fifth-placed Atalanta saw Ruslan Malinovskyi’s effort controversially disallowed.

Lowly pair Venezia and Genoa drew 1-1.

In Ligue 1, Nice stayed third after beating Angers 1-0 through Justin Kluivert’s fifth goal of the season.

Fourth-placed Strasbourg were held 2-2 at St Etienne.

Ryad Boudebouz gave the hosts a fourth-minute lead before Habib Diallo and Lucas Perrin put Strasbourg ahead. But Wahbi Khazri levelled matters before the break.

Montpellier won 1-0 at Lorient, Reims and Brest drew 1-1, and Rennes beat Troyes 4-1.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox