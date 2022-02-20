ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Manchester fire displaces seven, official says

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nw3P1_0eK6itTt00
Eighth Utilities District Manchester Fire Department headquarters seen Tuesday, April 23, 2019.  Jessica Hill / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — A fire on Saturday night at 33 and 35 Main St. displaced seven people, but caused no injuries, 8th Utilities District Fire Chief Daniel Langer said today.

Langer said the fire, which started around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, occurred at a house that consists of four separate apartments.

When first responders arrived, two people were still trapped inside, but made it out unscathed, Langer added.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the four families who were displaced by the fire, Langer said.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, Langer added.

