ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

This Reddit thread of mind-blowing science facts is the craziest thing you’ll read this week

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

Science is full of weird and wacky things. From the way our bodies work to the way that light moves through space, there’s a lot that can surprise and intrigue us. Now, a bunch of users on Reddit have started a massive thread full of mind-blowing science facts. If you’re a science nerd like me, then you’ve got to check them out.

These mind-blowing science facts will have you scratching your head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWWZS_0eK6ikma00
Image source: Kovalenko I/Adobe

There’s a lot that we don’t know about the human body yet. However, there are also a lot of mind-blowing science facts that everyday people are not aware of. Like how some blood vessels in your eye obstruct light from hitting certain areas of the eye. As Reddit user u/AnonWhoMouse notes, there are blood vessels in your eye that create a shadow when light passes over them. Your brain, the user says, filters out the shadows and fills in the gaps so you don’t notice it. The user says you can check it out yourself by following the instructions they laid out.

Want another mind-blowing science fact? Another user named u/boostman shared a fact about caterpillars. When in their cocoon, caterpillars essentially dissolve into liquid except for a series of “imaginal discs” and some other structures. Caterpillars also retain all of their memories during the process according to a paper published in 2008.

Dinosaurs are cool, right? Well, what if I told you that the time between the different dinosaurs was believed to be much greater than movies and other media make it out to be? For instance, as u/APotatoPancake points out, the tyrannosaurus rex and the stegosaurus had a gap of more than 89 million years between the times they were alive. How’s that for a cool science fact?

Epic space facts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GsFY_0eK6ikma00
Image source: Denis Rozhnovsky/Adobe

Facts about the human body and animals aren’t the only thing shared in this Reddit thread, though. Some users also shared some cool space facts. For instance, u/Public_Breath6890 shared that 99.85 percent of the mass in our solar system is concentrated in the Sun. That’s pretty insane, right? Additionally, u/AnxiousIndicator shared that you can actually fit all of the planets—as well as the former planet, Pluto–between the Earth and the Moon. It can be easy to forget just how far away the Moon is from the Earth.

Another cool space fact shared in the thread comes from u/ruined-on-the-day. This user says that Voyager 1 has been traveling at speeds greater than 30,000 MPH for 43 years. However, in that time, the spacecraft has only traveled 20 light-hours away! For reference, there are 8,766 light-hours in a single light-year.

You can check out the

of mind-blowing science facts by heading over to Reddit. I definitely recommend reading it and commend all the users who shared their comments and facts in it.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

12 iPhone tricks you’ll wish you knew all along

Seeing as how we’re already on the 15th iteration of iOS, it stands to reason that there is a myriad of iPhone tricks and tips that likely escaped your attention over the years. Oddly enough, some of the more novel iPhone tricks we’ve stumbled across over the past few months have emerged on TikTok. As a prime example, I was dumbfounded a few months back when I learned that it was possible to record a video on an iPhone while simultaneously playing a song from Apple Music or Spotify in the background.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Science Fact#Earth#U Boostman
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Science
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Skull Implanted With Strange Metallic Object Divides Experts

An elongated, cone-shaped skull with a possible metal implant could represent some of the earliest evidence from Peru of an ancient surgical implant. Or it could be a modern-day fake. The fact that the skull, which was donated to the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, has a cone shape...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered a new world orbiting close to our solar system

Astronomers believe they have discovered a new world orbiting Proxima Centauri. Proxima Centauri is the closest star to our Solar System. It’s located roughly 4 light-years away. As such, it has long been the center of speculation and plans to visit if we ever venture beyond our own Solar System. Now, with the discovery of a third world orbiting Proxima Centauri, the fires of imagination may have been stoked once more.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a carbon type that we see on Earth, too. The signature, NASA claims, is most often associated with biological processes, which could give more credence to the possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthal's Extinction May Be Caused By an Entirely Different Reason

The concept that modern people killed off Neanderthals as soon as they arrived from Africa is challenged by discoveries. Homo sapiens existed in western Europe some 54,000 years ago, according to the discovery of a child's teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France. In other words, the...
SCIENCE
92.7 The Block

What’s The Most Hated Zodiac Sign?

It’s not who you think whether you know a lot or a little about Zodiac signs there is one sign that is the most hated by everyone one else. Surprisingly it’s not the diva Leos, moody Cancers, stubborn Taurauses, or even the strangely creative Aquariuses.  The worst zodiac sign in Aries. Why? They are overly […]
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

A brand new species of dinosaur was just discovered and it is massive

A new dinosaur discovery has helped unearth a new species of titanosaur called Abditosaurus kuehnei. The creature is a semiarticulated dinosaur. The scientists responsible for the discovery believe the skeleton to be over 70.5 million years old. They published the results of their study in Nature Ecology & Evolution earlier this year. The study includes a detailed description of the team’s findings, as well as a breakdown of why this find is so important.
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

BGR.com

303K+
Followers
7K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy