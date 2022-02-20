ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Admission After Chelsea Talks Following Crystal Palace Win

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Thomas Tuchel refused to detail the conversation he had with Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the full-time whistle following their win over Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old was brought on in a triple change for the Blues at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon in the 75th minute, along with Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic, as Chelsea searched for a late winner.

A minute later and they had scored through Hakim Ziyech, but it was ruled out for offside in the build-up to the goal.

But Chelsea kept plugging away against their London counterparts, a side where Loftus-Cheek spent a spell on loan, and they got their goal with a minute to go, again through Ziyech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAZ2V_0eK6iGUu00
IMAGO / PA Images

He met Alonso's cross at the back post to slide through the legs of Jack Butland to ensure Chelsea stole all three points to take back to west London.

The appearance was Loftus-Cheek's 21st of the season in all competitions, and his first league minutes since December 16 following Covid-19 and an Achilles injury.

When the final whistle blew, the Chelsea midfielder was caught in a conversation with Tuchel, however the Blues head coach wouldn't share what was said.

"If I wanted you to know, I wouldn't have told him I would've told you. So that's why it stays between player and coach," Tuchel responded to questions from beINSPORTS over his conversation with Loftus-Cheek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8989_0eK6iGUu00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Loftus-Cheek will be hoping for some more minutes in the weeks ahead after recovering from his painful injury that has kept him sidelined for several weeks.

Tuchel said prior to the Crystal Palace win: "He had a problem with his achilles, very painful. The kind of inflammation. Not a big injury, painful which held him back from being on the pitch.

"Since he is back, since we are back from Abu Dhabi he is very strong. I can see he is free."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Jack Butland
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic has got 'more quality' than Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech AND Kai Havertz, claims Jamie Carragher... but injury-plagued Chelsea winger is inconsistent and doesn't show it 'enough'

Jamie Carragher believes Christian Pulisic has 'more quality' than Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz at Chelsea but his lack of consistency lets him down. The 23-year-old started and scored in the Blues' comfortable 2-0 victory over Lille in the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday night as he got 80 minutes under his belt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Beinsports
Daily Mail

Miserable league form, high-profile exits, an army of ex-Premier League stars and a 'cold assassin' eyed by Liverpool and Arsenal... what Chelsea can expect from underdogs Lille in the Champions League tonight

Chelsea are set to welcome Lille to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night. The Blues will aim to put themselves in a commanding lead ahead of next month's second leg in France as they look to keep the defence of their European crown alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United squad revealed for Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri are spotted boarding flight to Spain

Some of Manchester United's travelling squad for their game against Atletico Madrid has been revealed after the Red Devils were spotted boarding their flight to Spain. Ralf Rangnick's side travel to Madrid to face last year's winner of La Liga in their Champions League last-16 tie, with the tournament being United's only real opportunity for silverware this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'If I'm Lukaku I'm going nuts': Rio Ferdinand defends under fire Chelsea striker by insisting he isn't getting enough service after recording just seven touches in Crystal Palace win... and insists Blues boss Thomas Tuchel 'doesn't know his best team'!

Rio Ferdinand has come to the defence of Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker recorded just seven touches of the ball in his side's most recent win over Crystal Palace. Lukaku's display has been criticised by fans and pundits and comes in a Premier League campaign where he has scored just twice since September following his £98million arrival from Inter Milan last summer.
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Emerson Palmieri Explains Decision Behind Lyon Stay After Chelsea January Approach

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has explained why he decided to stay at Lyon for the remainder of the campaign instead of returning to Stamford Bridge in January. Emerson joined the Ligue 1 outfit for the 2021/22 season and has been a standout for Peter Bosz's side. However, due to Chelsea's injury problems at wing-back they tried tried to recall the Italy international last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Timid 2-0 Loss at Southampton

If Everton are to escape relegation this season, then it is becoming starkly apparent that it will be their form at Goodison Park - aided by the fanatical home support - that steers them clear. Miserable away performances from the Blues seem to have no end in sight, the latest hapless non-effort against Southampton providing additional evidence as to the lack of cohesion and mental strength in this squad of players. Still, the team has some tough fixtures left to play at home too and manager Frank Lampard needs to discover a formula to enable his side to grind out a few points on the road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 2-3 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Harry Kane’s winner for Tottenham, timed at 94:25, was the latest winning goal scored against Manchester City in the Premier League since Michael Owen for Manchester United in September 2009 (95:27). Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Alisson, Salah, Kane, Fernandes, Maguire

The Premier League title race took a twist as leaders Manchester City were beaten at home by Tottenham and Liverpool capitalised with a hard-earned win over Norwich. The results were part of a stand-out week of action that also saw Manchester United battle to a thrilling win at Leeds, Watford upset Aston Villa on the road and Frank Lampard's Everton beaten at Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
938
Followers
7K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy