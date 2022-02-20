Thomas Tuchel Makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Admission After Chelsea Talks Following Crystal Palace Win

Thomas Tuchel refused to detail the conversation he had with Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the full-time whistle following their win over Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old was brought on in a triple change for the Blues at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon in the 75th minute, along with Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic, as Chelsea searched for a late winner.

A minute later and they had scored through Hakim Ziyech, but it was ruled out for offside in the build-up to the goal.

But Chelsea kept plugging away against their London counterparts, a side where Loftus-Cheek spent a spell on loan, and they got their goal with a minute to go, again through Ziyech.

IMAGO / PA Images

He met Alonso's cross at the back post to slide through the legs of Jack Butland to ensure Chelsea stole all three points to take back to west London.

The appearance was Loftus-Cheek's 21st of the season in all competitions, and his first league minutes since December 16 following Covid-19 and an Achilles injury.

When the final whistle blew, the Chelsea midfielder was caught in a conversation with Tuchel, however the Blues head coach wouldn't share what was said.

"If I wanted you to know, I wouldn't have told him I would've told you. So that's why it stays between player and coach," Tuchel responded to questions from beINSPORTS over his conversation with Loftus-Cheek.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Loftus-Cheek will be hoping for some more minutes in the weeks ahead after recovering from his painful injury that has kept him sidelined for several weeks.

Tuchel said prior to the Crystal Palace win: "He had a problem with his achilles, very painful. The kind of inflammation. Not a big injury, painful which held him back from being on the pitch.

"Since he is back, since we are back from Abu Dhabi he is very strong. I can see he is free."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube