House fire leaves 2 dead in Mullica Township, New Jersey
A two-alarm house fire left two people dead over the weekend, according to the Mullica Township Police Department. It happened Sunday morning along the 1500 block of Hamburg Avenue. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene. According to police, two people died in the blaze and three others were able to escape without injury. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The victims have not been identified.
